Infamous Victoria's Secret fashion show set to return - with major difference

Victoria's Secret has announced their infamous fashion show is set to return after a four-year hiatus sparked by outrage over lack of diversity.

However, the brand seems confident they have responded to criticism, and insist things will look a little different this time.

A corporate spokesperson told People the company is committed to championing women and is 'always innovating and ideating in all spheres of the business to continue to put our customer at the centre of all we do.'

They've undergone some major changes in terms of ad campaigns and size inclusivity in recent months, so fans are keen to see if it translates into the show.

