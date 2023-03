Mae Muller has been announced to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

The 25-year-old will be performing a track called 'I Wrote A Song', as the UK attempts a win following Ukraine's success last year.

A long-awaited announcement was made on BBC Radio 2 with Zoe Ball this morning (9 March), following multiple media leaks in recent days.

The live grand final will take place in Liverpool on 13 May.

