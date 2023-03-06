Video

Putin's secret 'lover' admits she's found 'ideal man' in eerie resurfaced clip

Vladimir Putin's reported gymnast lover has been seen swooning over her 'ideal man' in a resurfaced interview.

Alina Kabaeva, 39, appeared on One Hundred Questions for Adults back in 2008, thought to be around the time she met the dictator, where she was quizzed on her love life.

She told the kids she had met "a man, a very good man, a great man", but remained very guarded on his identity.

"As for being scared of happiness, sometimes I am so happy I am scared to be that happy. Of course there are some concerns…", she adds.

putin
