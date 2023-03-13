John Barnes hits nail on head about the treatment of different refugees in the UK

John Barnes is being praised for his support of Gary Lineker in the ongoing refugee row, and helping to open up conversations around the refugee crisis.

In particular, the comparison between the treatment of Syrians vs Ukrainians.

"We don't hear language round the Ukrainians refugees talking about rapists and murderers, but we hear it about the Iraqis and Syrians", he says.

"The language used in terms of creating this perception of an unworthy refugee is very much like the Jews were unworthy to be German."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters