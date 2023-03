It's six years ago today since Professor Robert Kelly made an appearance on BBC news to discuss South Korean politics, when his kids gatecrashed midway through.

The moment from 10 March 2017 instantly blew up online, gathering millions of views, and the scene is still recognisable today.

His wife, Jung-a Kim, was forced to burst into the room and grab hold of young Marion and James, who were causing utter chaos.

