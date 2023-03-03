Stephen Bear takes selfies just moments before being jailed for OnlyFans crime

Stephen Bear could be seen outside Chelmsford Crown Court this morning (3 March), taking selfies with fans and singing cheerily, just moments before being jailed for revenge porn.

Bear will spend 21 months behind bars for distributing explicit videos involving Love Island star, Georgia Harrison, who has called the verdict a 'relief'.

The TV personality encouraged his girlfriend to 'keep recording' as reporters hounded him for an apology to Harrison - which he avoided.



