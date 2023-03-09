Mystic Meg's very specific National Lottery predictions go viral following her death

Following the news of Mystic Meg's death, fans are looking back at some of her greatest moments on the National Lottery, where she would appear weekly to give her prediction on who would win.

She did amazingly manage to get the prediction right once, but it's the super-specific nature of her predictions that made people fall in love with her.

One week she even went as far to predict someone with the name "Pat" or "Cathy" would win the prize, and that they'd bought the ticket at 6pm that day.

Spooky.

