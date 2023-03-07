Adriana Chechik reveals real reason why porn stars aim to retire early

Porn star, Adriana Chechik, has revealed the real reason why so many sex workers aim to retire early, in a heartfelt new video.

As the industry doesn't offer retirement plans, nor does it have particularly transferable skills to other roles, it's essential to plan for the long-term, even if you're in your twenties.

"The end goal is build a name and build a brand that's bigger than you", she says.

"Nobody really wants to stay in sex work... you want a brand that will make you money long after you are no longer able to shoot."

