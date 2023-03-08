Queen Consort has best reaction to being handed Burger King crown on public visit

As King Charles took to the streets of Colchester yesterday (7 March), the Queen Consort seemed rather amused when a member of the public handed her a Burger King crown.

Tom Steel and Liberty Williams presented Camilla with the "last minute gift", which definitely isn't the type of crown she's used to, but she seemed happy nontheless.

"A Burger King crown?! Thank you very much!", she responded, before swiftly moving onto the next royal fans.

Other bystanders say she was seen taking it into the car with her.

