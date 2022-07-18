Dominic Raab has the most Dominic Raab response to the heatwave

Dominic Raab had a simple response for those wondering how we should be handling the 40-degree heatwave - enjoy the sunshine.

He appeared on Sophy Ridge on Sunday (17 July) when he was asked how concerned the public should be and what precautions they should take.

"We ought to enjoy the sunshine and actually ought to be resilient enough through some of the pressures it will place," he said, adding that the NHS were ready to go with extra supplies, and the Cabinet office had discussed protocol.

