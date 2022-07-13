Brit hiker wiped out by viral Kyrgyzstan avalanche describes terrifying ordeal

The British hiker who filmed the viral Kyrgyzstan avalanche on his phone has spoken out about the terrifying ordeal.

Harry Shimmin was forced to shelter behind a rock as the giant plume of snow approached. He couldn't run due to a large drop behind where he was stood.

"When it first started moving at the top I wasn't even slightly afraid," he told BBC Breakfast. "Once I dived down in that shelter it got really dark and quite hard to breathe... it's a moment I won't forget anytime soon."



