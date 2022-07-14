Clip resurfaces of Penny Mordaunt repeatedly saying 'c**k' in Commons speech

As Penny Mordaunt launches her bid to become the next prime minister, unearthed videos from 2013 see her repeatedly use the word 'c**k' in the House of Commons after she lost a bet.

It was thought to be a forfeit for a “misdemeanour” during training for the Navy reserves.

Thankfully, the speech was about poultry welfare, so it made some level of sense in the context.

However, then-Labour MP Kate Hoey accused Mordaunt of trivialising Parliament and treating it as a 'reality TV show'.

