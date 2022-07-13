Young boy who witnessed the Uvalde shooting speaks of fear

A young boy who was in Robb Elementary School when the Uvalde massacre took place earlier this year has spoken out about how he hid under a table.

Jaydien Canezales lost his cousin and his best friend during the shooting.

"We covered our ears so we won't hear the gunshots," he emotionally recalled during a CNN interview., wearing an 'Uvalde strong' t-shirt.

"I wanted to see [what was going on] but I didn't want the gunman to see me."

