Republican compares babies to turtles and breakfast tacos in pro-life dig

A Republican representative just made a bizarre comparison between babies, turtles, and breakfast tacos during a senate hearing on abortion.

Rep. Jody Hice is actively pro-life, and used his statement to imply reinforce the 'life starts at conception' message.

"Is there any instance of a woman giving birth to something that is not a human being baby?" he asked. "I don't know...like a turtle...or as our First Lady suggested, a breakfast taco."

The breakfast taco was in reference to Jill Biden's cringe-worthy blunder earlier this week.

