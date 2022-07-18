Deputy chief medical officer gives his best tips for keeping cool in the heatwave

Deputy chief medical officer Thomas Waite has been sharing his best tips for keeping cool in the heatwave, as temperature could soar up to 40 degrees.

"It's important as well as keeping ourselves cool to seek out cooler buildings," he advised on BBC Breakfast. "People can sometimes experience cramps or they can experience feeling quite sick, or feeling very hot or excess sweating."

He recommends drinking plenty of fluids, limiting physical activity, and keeping as shaded as possible.

