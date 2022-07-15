BBC wrongly shows pic of Raheem Sterling during report on arrested footballer

The BBC has been forced to apologise after wrongly showing a photo of Raheem Sterling during a report on a Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape.

Sterling was announced as Chelsea's latest signing, and the image of him in his new kit accidentally appeared in the background. The player accused has not been named.

"A Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape has not been suspended and can fulfil his professional…" the host said, before suddenly stopping. "We’ll have more on that story a bit later on."

