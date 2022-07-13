Boris Johnson brands Starmer 'Captain Crasheroonie Snoozefest' during PMQs

Boris Johnson scathed that any Tory leadership candidate would 'wipe the floor' with Keir Starmer during a tense PMQs.

The penultimate session for the current prime minister saw him brand the Labour leader 'Captain Crasheroonie Snoozefest' - a joke which he had to repeat three times to be heard over other rowdy MPs in the Commons.

Chants of "ooo" could be heard as Johnson laughed at the reaction to his dig, as he added: "After a few weeks time, that is exactly what they will do."

