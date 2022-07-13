Penny Mordaunt makes anti-trans 'willy' comment at Tory leadership launch

Tory leadership candidate, Penny Mordaunt, quoted Margaret Thatcher in reference to trans issues as she stepped up her bid to become the next prime minister.

"Let me deal with the issue that is floating in the background there," she said in a room packed with journalists.

"I think it was Margaret Thatcher who said that every Prime Minister needs a willy. A woman like me doesn't have one."

"If you have been in the Royal Navy and competed against men, you know the difference between men and women."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

