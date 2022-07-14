Mo Farah's former teacher opens up on moment runner told him about trafficking

Mo Farah's former teacher has spoken out about the 'bombshell' moment he found out Farah had been trafficked.

PE teacher Alan Watkinson discovered Mo's talent for running, before the Olympian confided in him via another student, as his English was poor.

"Kids regularly ask for a minute of your time, and you start to think what may it be and you start to speculate," Watkinson said on GMB.

"There's just no way I would have guessed that. Maybe naivety as a young PE teacher. It was a real bombshell."

