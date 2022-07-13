Nostalgic streaming service LimeWire is coming back as something totally different

Nostalgic streaming service LimeWire is set to make a comeback - but this time, as an NFT platform.

The brand was shut down in 2010 after a number of legal battles, but is back to differentiate itself by allowing users to purchase music-based NFTs using credit cards, rather than just cryptocurrency.

In an ad to promote its relaunch, two friends are dancing to Soulja Boy's 'Crank That' (a classic track from the LimeWire era), and then rekindling their friendship over the song 15 years later.

