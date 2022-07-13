CNN host speechless at footage of cops doing nothing during Uvalde shooting

CNN's Anderson Cooper was left in disbelief after seeing newly-released footage from the Uvalde shooting live on-air - and police appear to be stood doing nothing.

The video shows officers waiting, fist-bumping, and using hand sanitiser in the 77 minutes before they killed the gunman inside Robb Elementary School.

After airing the footage on CNN, Cooper sighed as he struggled to get words out to continue the report.

"You see ballistic shields being laid on the ground, you see heavily-armed officers amassing and waiting," he reflected.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

