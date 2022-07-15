Russian ambassador snaps at UK reporter during tense Ukraine interview

Russian ambassador Andrei Kelin was less-than-impressed by Sky News' Dermot Murnaghan when things turned tense during an interview about the war in Ukraine.

Kelin suggested the UK will prolong the war if it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine and blamed Ukraine for the war in the first place, when Murnaghan interjected.

"Don't interrupt me," the ambassador snapped, pointing his finger. "We have an agreement. If you will continue to interrupt me, I will stop the interview."

