Ivana Trump starred in one of her ex-husband's most infamous Pizza Hut adverts

With the passing of Donald Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump, we've been looking back at some of her famous moments, including a mid-90s Pizza Hut commercial that you could say was...cheesy.

The 1995 ad was promoting the fast food giant's new stuffed crust pizza, and sees the pair getting ready for a formal event, questioning why they're eating their slices crust-first.

"It's wrong, isn't it?" Donald asks, to which Ivana responds, "But it feels so right!"

Ivana Trump died at the age of 73 on 14 July 2022 at home.

