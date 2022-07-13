Speaker loses it and kicks out MPs demanding referendum in PMQs

Two Scottish MPs have been thrown out of the Commons after a rowdy protest demanding a second independence referendum which saw Speaker Lindsay Hoyle become furious.

Alba Party MPs Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey were repeatedly shouted at by Hoyle to be quiet before he forced them out of the room.

"Shut up a minute,” he shouted.

“I say to the honourable gentleman, I will not tolerate such behaviour. If you want to go out, go out now, but if you stand up again I will order you out.

