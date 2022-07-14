New Van Gogh self-portrait discovered - on the back of another painting

A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh has been discovered after one of his other artworks went under x-ray and it was found on the back.

The portrait, which was found at the National Galleries of Scotland, depicts the artist pre-severed ear on the other side of his Head of a Peasant Woman (1885) painting - which was done three years before the incident.

Van Gogh was known for reusing canvas to save money, and the new discovery is thought to have been hidden for over a century.



Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

