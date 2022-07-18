GB News host gets shut down by meteorologist for laughing off 'lethal weather'

A conversation between GB News hosts and a meteorologist turned awkward when the presenters laughed off this week's brutal 40-degree heatwave.

Meteorologist John Hammond warned that it could prove "lethal" if people continue as normal.

"See John, you’re outside enjoying the sunshine. It’s not too hot, is it?", Bev Turner chimed in, pointing out that he was sat in the garden.

However, he kept a cool head warning of "hundreds if not thousands of excess deaths".

The moment, which is now viral, has been compared to the movie, Don't Look Up.

