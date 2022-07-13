Viral Ukraine refugee Amelia Anisovych can now sing 'Let it Go' in three languages

The young Ukrainian refugee who went viral for her cover of 'Let it Go' from Frozen in a bunker has since learnt how to sing the track in three different languages.

Amelia Anisovych, 7, appeared on Good Morning Britain to describe how she was invited to see the West End stage show, before giving an updated rendition of the song that made her famous.

She sang lines of the song in a mixture of Ukrainian and English.

"When I grow up, I would like to be a big, big singer," she added.

