Martin Lewis warns energy bills are set to keep rising - again

Martin Lewis has warned that energy bills will be set to rise before they start falling again, and it could be next year before we see any real change.

"What we pay right now, despite it being extremely expensive, is a subsidised rate" he said the money-saving expert told GMB, warning that in April, the price cap will be £3,000.

He also recommends people look at 'year ahead' forecast graphs instead of 'day ahead', as it can scare people despite it having virtually no relevance.

