Croatia has already taken the crown for wildest Eurovision performance

Every year at Eurovision, one act steals the show for being completely bonkers - and despite only being at the semi-finals, fans have already handed the 2023 crown to Croatia.

Let 3 performed anti-war anthem, 'Mama SC' in soldier uniforms sporting over-the-top moustaches, and chanting the alphabet as they wielded fake missiles.

'Mother bought a tractor', the lyrics said on repeat.

The group miraculously still managed to qualify for Saturday's final.

