Fish won't stop raining from the sky in rare weather phenomenon

An Australian town is making headlines after a bizarre weather phenomenon saw fish raining from the sky

Lajamanu - situated near the Tanami Desert, hasn't seen it happen for over a decade until now, when a tornado sucked up fish from rivers.

Residents say that many of the fish were 'still alive' when they landed miles away, and were moved into puddles to help them survive.

Some children have allegedly been picking them up to keep as pets.

