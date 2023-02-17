Trump Jr thinks there's about to be an alien invasion and it’s Biden’s fault

Donald Trump Jr seems to think that the 'foreign objects' the US has been shooting down in recent weeks are to do with aliens - and Joe Biden is going to screw everyone over when they land.

The son of former president Donald Trump posted an online rant where he insisted that there were so many possibilities around extra-terrestrial life.

"We haven't ruled out aliens...it may be China", he said. "Good luck and if the aliens come I'm sure Joe [Biden] will botch that like he has everything else."

