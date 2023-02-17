Wild moment Storm Otto almost blows reporter away

A GMB journalist almost found herself blown away this morning (17 February), when she got in the way of Storm Otto for a report on the violent weather.

Juliet Dunlop was reporting from North Berwick where the wind could be heard screeching in the background.

"We're trying to take a little bit of shelter in the harbour but it's quite difficult", she says, holding on for dear life as the storm picks up.

But, despite the odds, she carried on, and warned people to 'take care'.

