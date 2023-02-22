Woman sick of migrants coming to UK is moving to Europe for a 'better life'

A TalkTV viewer is being roasted for her huge rant on immigration - before adding she's thinking of moving to Europe to get away from it - making her an immigrant.

Known only as 'Hannah', the caller even seemed to leave host Ian Collins slightly bemused by her ramblings.

"We're looking at a few options in Europe...Switzerland, Dubai", she says, referencing migrant hotels in the UK as the reason for her wanting to move. "Do we want to bring our children up in this society that's quite frankly gone crazy?"

