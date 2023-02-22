Soldiers sing 'Happy Birthday' to little girl who lost mum in Turkey earthquake

The heartwarming moment soldiers sang 'Happy Birthday' to a young girl from the rubble of the Turkey earthquake has been caught on camera.

Aysegul lost her mum during the disaster, when they were caught up in the Pazarcik district of Kahraamanmaras.

'We sing 'Happy birthday Aysegul!' while wishing our child many happy years and that she will not shed tears again', the Turkish Ministry of National Defence wrote alongside the clip on social media.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency reported that at least 46,970 have died.

