Spine-tingling moment Ukrainian designers hit London Fashion Week runway

London Fashion Week concluded yesterday (21 February) with an extra special appearance from a group of Ukrainian designers.

Ksenia Schnaider, Ivan Frolov and Julie Paskal, took to the runway holding a huge Ukrainian flag which read 'United 24', before showing off the incredible pieces that would've otherwise been kept under wraps because of the ongoing war.

London Fashion Week usually only celebrates British designers, but allowed the exception in solidarity with the country.

