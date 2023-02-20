London Fashion Week is in full swing, and one designer has everyone's heads turning for their simply terrifying showcase.

Hellavagirl, who specialises in 'rockstar couture' had models out on the runway with giant pointe heels, masks, and long, spider-like limbs, scaring audience members on their way.

Instead of the usual strut up the runway, models used the performance-art to antagonise the fashion crowd watching on - most of whom were filming the show in disbelief.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters