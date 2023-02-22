Meet the border collie who flew to Turkey to help find earthquake survivors

A border collie is being heaped with praise (and plenty of pats) after he helped rescue survivors from the recent Turkey earthquake.

Colin the dog was responsible for sniffing out people among the rubble, as part of a mission by ISAR.

"If the dog barks, it's barking on live scent, so then the rest of the team can go", says volunteer, Neil Woodmansey, of how it works.

Colin is perfect for fitting into small places, and can cover a huge area in a much shorter amount of time than humans.

