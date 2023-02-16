Royal Mint turns iconic Harry Potter character into 50p coin

A 50p coin of Albus Dumbledore has instantly sold out upon release, as the Royal Mint continues to expand its Harry Potter collection.

The coin, which costs £11 to buy, was released to celebrate the 25th publishing anniversary of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

This is the first time in the collection that King Charles III has appeared on the other side of the coin.

Colour versions are also available for £20, and a gold denomination will set you back £5,215.

