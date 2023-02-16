Comedian trolls Newsmax reporter into being pro-choice at anti-abortion rally

Comedian and prankster Walter Masterson is known for his political trolling - but this time he actually managed to convince a Newsmax reporter to go pro-choice at an anti-abortion rally.

"@thatlogicmax and I were trolling people at the March for Life when we come upon Newsmax", he posted alongside the video. "We thought they knew we were being satirical. Apparently they took us seriously."

Another successful troll for the history books. Bravo.

