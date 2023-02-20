No one can believe how gigantic this one million square-foot American high school is

Carmel High School in Indiana is going viral for its huge 55-acre campus with more than one million square feet.



The school posted a tour on TikTok, which included a book store, planetarium, common rooms, and libraries, which help its 5,000 grade nine to grade 12 students with their education.

'Might as well be its own city', one person joked in the comments.



However, not only is it one of the biggest schools for the state, it's also one of the highest-performing.

