Activists dragged off stage during protest over Boohoo 'ethical fashion' panel

Environmental activist Venetia La Manna found herself being dragged out of a Boohoo panel yesterday (16 February) for calling out the brand's unethical fast fashion practices.

“How dare Boohoo take this platform to speak about ‘ethics’ and ‘industry collaboration’, when their garment makers in Leicester are paid £3.50 an hour?” she shouted.

“We attend events like Source Fashion to share insights from the work we are doing to reduce our environmental impact, embed our responsible purchasing principles and our quality assurance programme", the brand told Dazed in a statement.

