A family in Thailand got quite the shock when firemen pulled a huge python from their car's engine after the reptile slithered into the SUV while it was parked up.

"Normally I only see this kind of thing in the news. I didn't know what to do when it happened to me", said owner, Basza Pheukthet.

Experts believe the reticulated python was seeking shelter from the hot sun, as they usually reside in forests and swamps.

