Vtuber Silvervale brought to tears over Hogwarts Legacy trolling on Twitch stream

A VTuber has been reduced to tears for playing Hogwarts Legacy during a Twitch stream, with viewers trolling her for supporting the 'transphobic' game and 'banning' comments criticising it.

"This is just insane", Silvervale can be heard crying in the video. "There's so much horrible and vile things all for streaming a f** video game."

The streamer also claimed to have been 'doxed', and says her Twitch chat Automod had 'banned' the word 'trans' from comments, not her.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters