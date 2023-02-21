'We could've destroyed Biden': Russian state TV hits out at president's Ukraine visit

Russia's 'Iron Doll', Olga Skabeyeva, seemed tense as a guest alongside her on Russian state TV appeared to suggest 'destroying' Biden on his visit to Ukraine wouldn't be a good idea.

"Biden, in spite of all his dementia, at least has his senses and some restraints whereas [Kamala Harris] has no restraints at all", he said.

"So destroying Biden is too much but threatening Putin is ok?", Skabeyeva responded, visibly irritated.

Biden is visiting Ukraine to mark the one year anniversary of the start of the invasion.

