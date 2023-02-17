Moment woman bravely fights back at attacker grabbing her waist in the gym

A woman in Tampa, Florida, has spoken out about the way she bravely reacted when a random attacker launched himself at her during a gym session.

24-year-old Nashali Alma tried to flee before fighting back, after the man grabbed her waist unprovoked.

"As soon as he was approaching me, I pushed him. I said, 'Bro, what the f are you doing? Get away from me. Stop trying to touch me,'" she said.

Xavier Thomas-Jones faces charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment, and kidnapping.

