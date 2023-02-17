Bizarre custom swimming pool shaped like revolver spotted in Florida

A swimming pool in Florida is going viral in Florida for its never-before-seen shape from above - a revolver gun.

"Neighbors that have bought houses around here have all come by," says proud owner, Louis Minardi, who lives near Tampa. "They're all, 'Is this guy a whack job?'"

The now-67-year-old says the idea came from his friend, a contractor who was bored of building stereotypical pools for people.

Minardi loved hunting as a youngster so went along with the wild idea.



