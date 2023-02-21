Moment woman smashes £35,000 Jeff Koons 'balloon dog' sculpture at art gallery

Cameras have captured the awkward moment a Jeff Koons 'balloon dog' sculpture worth £35,000 was smashed at a gallery event in Miami.

A woman was reportedly spotted 'tapping' the miniature version of Koons' most-famous sculpture at the Art Wynwood gallery, when it went crashing to the floor. It's thought she was inspecting what it was made out of.

Thankfully, representatives have confirmed insurance will cover the damage, or that would've been an expensive night out.

