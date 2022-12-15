Georgia Harrison has given her first TV interview since her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Bear, was found guilty of revenge porn.

The jury found Harrison was unaware she was being recorded when the reality star filmed them having sex on CCTV, before posting it to Only Fans to make money.

"I did feel hurt, humiliated, ashamed and I felt very used" she said on GMB.

"That moment that you thought was a moment of love, was really a moment of making of money for them."

