President Zelensky appeared to make a savage dig at Vladimir Putin in a resurfaced clip from his stand up comedy days in 2014.

The moment was shown in his new Netflix special with David Letterman, where he mocks Kyiv being called the 'mother of Russian' cities during Putin's speech at Pillar Hall.

"Mother... f*****", he responded. "So now I have a question for the Russian people...kids...why say such nasty things on the news about your mother?"

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.