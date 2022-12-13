Zelensky agrees Ukraine war would be over if Putin 'fell out of a window and died'

President Zelensky agreed that the Ukraine war 'would not continue' if Putin died - even in some bizarre circumstances.

The Ukrainian leader joined David Letterman for a Netflix special 300-feet underground in a Kyiv subway station, when the comedian put the question to him.

"Let's just say Putin got a really bad cold and died, or accidentally fell out of a window and died," he began.

"There would be no war, there wouldn't be", Zelensky responded.

